Tennessee State Women’s Basketball Adds Five Transfers for 2023-2024 Season

The Tennessee State women’s basketball program has added five transfers to its roster for the upcoming 2023-24 season, with four of them coming from NCAA Division I programs.

Head coach Ty Evans revealed that Aaniya Webb, Diamond Cannon, Caitlin Anderson, Sanaa’ St. Andre, and Kameria Piggee will join the Lady Tigers for the upcoming season.

Webb arrives from St. Bonaventure, Cannon from Tennessee Martin, Anderson from Indiana State, St. Andre from Kansas City, and Piggee from Mt. San Antonio College.

After finishing the previous season with an 11-18 record (7-11 OVC), the Lady Tigers are optimistic that these new additions will strengthen the team and contribute to securing a third consecutive trip to the OVC Tournament.

Webb, a 5-11 guard, had a productive season at St. Bonaventure, appearing in 22 games with a couple of starts. The Omaha native averaged 2.2 points per game and recorded a season-high seven points on three occasions as a freshman.

Cannon, a 5-10 forward, showcased her skills at Tennessee Martin for one season, contributing an average of 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game. She made appearances in 24 games, tallying 261 minutes of playtime. Cannon recorded a season-high 12 points against Evansville. Prior to her time at UTM, she spent one season at Bradley and two at Columbia State College, where she surpassed the 1,000-point milestone in just two seasons.

Anderson, a 5-foot-6 guard, brings her experience from four seasons at Indiana State. The Missouri native participated in 110 career games, including 27 starts. Anderson averaged 5.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game during her time as a Sycamore. With 629 career points, 292 rebounds, 161 assists, and 114 steals, she arrives in Nashville ready to make an impact.

St. Andre, a 5-foot-8 guard, showcased her skills at Kansas City, where she played in 61 games with 15 starts. Averaging 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds, 107 assists, and 69 steals throughout her time at KC, the Louisiana native had an impressive 2022-23 season. With an average of 13.3 points and 2.7 assists per game, St. Andre recorded a season-high 26 points against UTEP. She also achieved four 20-point games, including a 22-point performance against TSU, and finished in double-figures on 11 occasions.

Lastly, the coaching staff pursued Kameria Piggee from Mt. San Antonio College, a 6-foot-1 forward. Piggee competed in 59 games and maintained averages of 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game during her time at Mt. Sac. In the 2022-23 season, the California native showcased her skills further, averaging 8.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Piggee delivered an outstanding performance with a season-high of 24 rebounds and 21 points against LA Trade-Tech.

