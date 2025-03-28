Tennessee State University Names Reggie Barlow as Head Football Coach

NASHVILLE — Tennessee State University is proud to announce the appointment of Reggie Barlow as the 23rd head football coach in program history. A proven leader with extensive coaching experience and a championship pedigree, Barlow brings a wealth of knowledge and a history of success at both the professional and collegiate levels.

Barlow joins TSU after a standout tenure as head coach of the UFL’s D.C. Defenders, where he led the team to a league-best 9-1 record and a championship game appearance in 2023. His remarkable leadership earned him 2023 XFL Coach of the Year honors.

Under his guidance, the Defenders produced seven All-XFL players, including Offensive Player of the Year Jordan Ta’amu, the most of any team in the league. His squad dominated on the ground, leading the league in rushing yards (1,490) and rushing touchdowns (18), while defensively ranking second in sacks (29) and first in pick-sixes (4).

