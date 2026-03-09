Tennessee State Rolls Past Morehead State to Win 2026 OVC Title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Tennessee State captured the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship for the first time in more than three decades, defeating Morehead State 93-67 Saturday night at the Ford Center. Powered by a blistering three-point shooting performance and a dominant effort on the glass, the Tigers secured the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and improved to 23-9 on the season. More Sports News
Top performers
Antoine Lorick III led all scorers with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting, adding five rebounds and two blocks. Harper II finished with 17 points on 5-of-7 from deep. Harris posted 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists despite a 6-of-20 shooting night. Carlous Williams contributed 16 points off the bench on efficient 7-of-11 shooting. George Marshall paced Morehead State with 17 points and four made threes.
|Player
|Team
|PTS
|FG
|3PT
|REB
|AST
|MIN
|Antoine Lorick III
|TSU
|18
|6-9
|0-1
|5
|1
|23
|Travis Harper II
|TSU
|17
|6-9
|5-7
|3
|0
|35
|George Marshall
|MOR
|17
|5-13
|4-9
|4
|2
|31
|Dante Harris
|TSU
|16
|6-20
|4-8
|11
|4
|36
|Carlous Williams
|TSU
|16
|7-11
|2-2
|3
|0
|29
|Aaron Nkrumah
|TSU
|14
|4-10
|3-6
|2
|6
|31
|Anouar Mellouk
|MOR
|12
|5-8
|0-0
|2
|0
|35
|Davion Cunningham
|MOR
|12
|2-9
|0-1
|7
|0
|30
