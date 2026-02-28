Tennessee State Parks to Hold Annual Weed Wrangle March 7

Tennessee State Parks invites Tennesseans to participate in the state’s annual Weed Wrangle on March 7, part of a national effort to remove invasive plants from public spaces.

The state has 36 state parks participating, in collaboration with the Garden Club of Nashville and the Garden Club of America. The Garden Club of Nashville was the recipient of the Governor’s Environmental Stewardship Award in 2024 for the creation and implementation of the Weed Wrangle. Weed Wrangle events are now in multiple states across the United States.

The volunteers focus on invasive exotic plant removal and native planning to help restore native habitats.

Among the events this year:

Middle Fork Bottoms State Park is building and planting a new native flower garden.

Henry Horton State Park is hosting a parkwide native seeding event in partnership with Quail Forever, a nonprofit conservation group.

Warriors’ Path State Park will have its annual Garlic Mustard Pull.

Standing Stone State Park will be transplanting rivercane rhizomes along Mill Creek.

Tennesseans who want to learn more about the Weed Wrangle can find information at weedwrangle.org.

Anyone who wants to participate can register online at tnstateparks/get-involved/volunteering.

