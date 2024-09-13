Tennessee State Parks Hosts Tennessee Serves, National Public Lands Day Work Events

NASHVILLE – Tennessee State Parks will join First Lady Maria Lee’s Tennessee Serves initiative Sept. 19-29 with volunteer work events at parks across the state. The volunteer opportunities coincide with National Public Lands Day on Saturday, Sept. 28.

Through Tennessee Serves, the First Lady invites Tennesseans to join her efforts to transform the state through service. Each month, a service challenge is presented to encourage Tennesseans to roll up their sleeves and serve communities, and September’s challenge is serving Tennessee State Parks.

Gov. Bill Lee has issued a proclamation declaring September as Conservation Month.

The First Lady will serve in person at events on Sept. 19 at Roan Mountain State Park and Sept. 26 at Johnsonville State Historic Park. Roan Mountain State Park celebrates the day with work on a native garden restoration project at the historic Miller Farmstead, removing invasive plants along the Doe River and Moonshiners Run Trail. At Johnsonville State Historic Park, volunteers will board boats and buses to clear trash from the shores of Trace Creek, which was severely impacted by debris from the 2021 Humphreys County Flood.

Tennessee Serves activities at other parks include such tasks as trail cleanup, garbage pickup, and removing invasive species. Additional projects include helping Cove Lake State Park build a .25-mile trail to the historic Wheeler Cemetery; working on native flower garden beds at Big Cypress Tree State Park; helping to establish a foot bridge at Rock Island State Park; and working on a chestnut grove at Bledsoe Creek State Park.

To view all Tennessee Serves and National Public Lands Day events at the parks follow this link.

“From Mountain City to Memphis, Tennessee is blessed with unmatched beauty and rich natural resources, and that’s why we’ve developed a conservation strategy that balances our state’s economic growth with a plan to protect our environment,” Governor Lee said. “Tennesseans are always willing to step up and serve, and this is an excellent opportunity to invest in Tennessee State Parks.”

“Tennessee State Parks deserve our care, and these volunteer events help us ensure Tennessee continues to be home to the best parks in America,” First Lady Lee said. “We are grateful to all volunteers involved in these service events, and we encourage every Tennessean to get involved in keeping our state parks beautiful.”

“We are delighted once again to join the First Lady in her Tennessee Serves program,” said Commissioner David Salyers of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Our Governor and First Lady set excellent examples in conservation, and we are proud to be a part of such an excellent volunteer program.”

Volunteers are encouraged to wear clothes suitable for getting dirty or wet and wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes. They should also bring work gloves and a reusable water bottle.

The First Lady launched Tennessee Serves in 2019 to encourage Tennesseans to serve one another and volunteer in their communities. The three-part initiative includes serving Tennesseans across the state with a special focus on distressed counties; highlighting people and organizations already making a difference; and mobilizing Tennesseans to meet community needs. For more on Tennessee Serves go to the link here.

National Public Lands Day joins people across the nation in the care and celebration of public lands. From beginnings with one federal agency, two sites, and 700 volunteers, National Public Lands Day has grown into the largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. For more information on National Public Lands Day go to the link here.

