Tennessee State Falls to Lindenwood in Lopsided Conference Defeat

November 1, 2025 – Tennessee State’s struggles continued at Nissan Stadium as Lindenwood dominated 35-13, dropping the Tigers to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in Big South-Ohio Valley Conference play before 1,006 fans.

After DeVaughn Slaughter’s 70-yard touchdown reception gave Tennessee State an early 7-0 lead, the Tigers managed just six points over the final three quarters. Lindenwood (4-5, 3-2) responded with 28 unanswered points to seize control.

Offense Sputters Badly

Byron McNair faced constant pressure, completing 11 of 20 passes for 132 yards with one touchdown but absorbed three sacks for 23 yards in losses.

Quarterback Comp-Att Yards TD INT Sacks Byron McNair (TSU) 11-20 132 1 0 3 Nate Glantz (LIN) 16-23 149 0 1 2

Tennessee State’s offense managed just 168 total yards compared to Lindenwood’s 371, with possession time heavily favoring the visitors at 33 minutes to 27.

Ground Game Collapses

The Tigers’ rushing attack produced a dismal 36 yards on 30 carries. McNair rushed seven times for minus-18 yards, while Taveon Porter managed minus-19 on five attempts.

Running Back Attempts Yards Average TD Long Zack Simmons-Brown (TSU) 13 53 4.1 0 20 Taveon Porter (TSU) 5 -19 -3.8 0 7 Byron McNair (TSU) 7 -18 -2.6 0 7

Zack Simmons-Brown provided the only bright spot with 53 yards before leaving with an injury in the third quarter.

Defense Can’t Compensate

While Tennessee State’s defense forced one interception and recorded two sacks, they couldn’t overcome the offensive struggles. The Tigers allowed five rushing touchdowns and 222 yards on the ground.

Penalties proved costly in the fourth quarter as holding and unnecessary roughness calls pushed Tennessee State backward from the 2-yard line to the 27, ending any comeback hopes.

The loss marks Tennessee State’s seventh consecutive defeat with conference play remaining.

