Tennessee State Falls Short at Charleston Southern in Defensive Battle

November 22, 2025 — Tennessee State dropped a heartbreaking 7-6 decision to Charleston Southern at Buccaneer Field, remaining winless in conference play as the Tigers failed to reach the end zone for a second consecutive game.
Kicker Freddy Perez gave Tennessee State a 3-0 lead with a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter, but Charleston Southern answered with the game’s only touchdown. Quarterback Zolten Osborne connected with Quay Kindell on a 56-yard scoring strike with 2:59 remaining in the half, giving the Buccaneers a 7-3 advantage.
McNair Unable to Find End Zone
Byron McNair completed 17 of 31 passes for 155 yards but could not generate a touchdown. The Tigers’ offense managed just 285 total yards and converted only three of 14 third-down attempts.
|Quarterback
|Comp-Att
|Yards
|TD
|INT
|Sacks
|Byron McNair (TSU)
|17-31
|155
|0
|0
|2
|Zolten Osborne (CSU)
|8-19
|145
|1
|0
|3
Perez connected on his second field goal from 39 yards in the third quarter, pulling Tennessee State within 7-6, but the Tigers could get no closer.
Ground Game Provides Lone Bright Spot
Kendric Rhymes rushed for 70 yards on 12 carries while Zack Simmons-Brown added 60 yards on eight attempts, providing the Tigers’ most consistent offensive production.
|Running Back
|Attempts
|Yards
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Kendric Rhymes (TSU)
|12
|70
|5.8
|23
|0
|Zack Simmons-Brown (TSU)
|8
|60
|7.5
|28
|0
|Ke’Marion Baldwin (CSU)
|21
|114
|5.4
|21
|0
|Hakeem Watters (CSU)
|10
|82
|8.2
|15
|0
A costly fumble by DeVaughn Slaughter in the second quarter halted a promising drive, while a blocked punt in the final seconds of the half prevented any chance of retaking the lead. A fourth-quarter pass interference penalty wiped out an apparent 58-yard touchdown catch by Justin Hughes, ending Tennessee State’s best scoring opportunity.
The defeat dropped Tennessee State to 2-10 overall and 0-8 in conference play as the Tigers’ difficult season continues.
