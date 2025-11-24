Tennessee State Falls Short at Charleston Southern in Defensive Battle

November 22, 2025 — Tennessee State dropped a heartbreaking 7-6 decision to Charleston Southern at Buccaneer Field, remaining winless in conference play as the Tigers failed to reach the end zone for a second consecutive game.

Kicker Freddy Perez gave Tennessee State a 3-0 lead with a 30-yard field goal in the second quarter, but Charleston Southern answered with the game’s only touchdown. Quarterback Zolten Osborne connected with Quay Kindell on a 56-yard scoring strike with 2:59 remaining in the half, giving the Buccaneers a 7-3 advantage.

McNair Unable to Find End Zone

Byron McNair completed 17 of 31 passes for 155 yards but could not generate a touchdown. The Tigers’ offense managed just 285 total yards and converted only three of 14 third-down attempts.

Quarterback Comp-Att Yards TD INT Sacks Byron McNair (TSU) 17-31 155 0 0 2 Zolten Osborne (CSU) 8-19 145 1 0 3

Perez connected on his second field goal from 39 yards in the third quarter, pulling Tennessee State within 7-6, but the Tigers could get no closer.

Ground Game Provides Lone Bright Spot

Kendric Rhymes rushed for 70 yards on 12 carries while Zack Simmons-Brown added 60 yards on eight attempts, providing the Tigers’ most consistent offensive production.

Running Back Attempts Yards Avg Long TD Kendric Rhymes (TSU) 12 70 5.8 23 0 Zack Simmons-Brown (TSU) 8 60 7.5 28 0 Ke’Marion Baldwin (CSU) 21 114 5.4 21 0 Hakeem Watters (CSU) 10 82 8.2 15 0

A costly fumble by DeVaughn Slaughter in the second quarter halted a promising drive, while a blocked punt in the final seconds of the half prevented any chance of retaking the lead. A fourth-quarter pass interference penalty wiped out an apparent 58-yard touchdown catch by Justin Hughes, ending Tennessee State’s best scoring opportunity.

The defeat dropped Tennessee State to 2-10 overall and 0-8 in conference play as the Tigers’ difficult season continues.

