Tennessee State Fair Begins

The Tennessee State Fair opens its gates today on August 12 in Wilson County for 10 days of family fun. Honoring Hometown Heroes is this year’s theme and local Tennesseans were encouraged to decorate their mailboxes and doors for one of the first competitions of this year’s fair.

All 95 counties of Tennessee will be represented at the fair where Governor Bill Lee is expected to speak during an opening ceremony on August 12 at 6 p.m. Following the ceremony, there will be a military flyover and a parade honoring the hometown heroes the fair is dedicated to this season.

The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will run from Thursday, August 12 to Saturday, August 21. During this time, a multitude of events, shows and concerts will take place. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, follow their Facebook page, Wilson County Fair- TN State Fair.

Parking is available in two locations and you can take a shuttle to the fairgrounds. The shuttle will make trips until 11p.m. during the 10-day fair period. The rides are about a 5 minute trip from the designated parking areas.

FAIR HOURS:

Monday through Friday – 5:00 p.m.

Saturdays – 10:00 a.m.

Sunday – 12 noon

Buildings/exhibits close around 10pm. Rides close at 12am or 1am on the weekends. Earlier during the week.

FAIR ADMISSION:

Adults – $12.00 – (Beat the ticket lines! Purchase online and scan your ticket right at the entrance)

Children 6-12 – $6.00

5 & Under – FREE

SEASON TICKET – $45 – Gate Admission Only – Good for Admission All 10 Days -must be purchased online, at the Fair Office or at any of the following banks: BankTennessee (Lebanon), F&M Bank (Lebanon), First Tennessee Bank (Wilson County) or any Wilson Bank & Trust location.

Click here to purchase tickets and view the fair’s current schedule.