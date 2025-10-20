Tennessee State Dominates Howard 24-7

October 18, 2025 – Tennessee State defeated Howard 24-7 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, improving to 3-5 overall while Howard dropped to 3-4. The Tigers controlled the game with 262 total yards compared to Howard’s 183.

McNair leads efficient passing attack

Player Comp Att Yards TD INT Long Byron McNair (TSU) 18 22 174 3 0 48 Tyriq Starks (HOW) 14 27 116 0 2 27

Tennessee State quarterback Byron McNair completed 18 of 22 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception. Howard’s Tyriq Starks struggled with two costly interceptions.

Ground game establishes control

Player Attempts Yards Average TD Long Byron McNair (TSU) 6 47 7.8 0 40 Anthony Reagan Jr. (HOW) 12 44 3.7 1 27

McNair also contributed 47 rushing yards on six carries. Howard’s Anthony Reagan Jr. scored the Bison’s only touchdown on a 2-yard run in the second quarter.

Defense forces turnovers

Tennessee State’s defense recorded four sacks and two interceptions, with Micah Gay leading the effort with both picks and seven tackles. The Tigers went 4-for-4 in the red zone while Howard managed just 1-of-1.

The victory marked Tennessee State’s most complete performance of the season, controlling both sides of the ball in the 24-7 home win.

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email