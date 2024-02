Clearwater, Fla. – Day one at the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational was a tough one for No. 2 Tennessee as it dropped two games despite strong pitching and out-hitting its opponents.

In game one, UT fell to No. 9 Stanford in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel. In its second game versus No. 3 Texas, the Lady Vols again came out on the wrong end of a 2-1 nail bitter.

Tennessee (4-2) out-hit Stanford five to two before out-hitting Texas eight to six.

