Tennessee Soccer To Play Five Spring Matches

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – February 15, 2024 – Tennessee soccer head coach Joe Kirt has announced the program’s exhibition schedule for the 2024 spring semester. The slate features five matches, including three at Regal Soccer Stadium, a road trip to Murray State, and a neutral site matchup against Alabama in Huntsville.

The Lady Vols return six starters from the 2023 season and welcomed five transfers as mid-year enrollees.

2024 Tennessee Soccer Spring Schedule

Sunday, March 3rd – Appalachian State

Saturday, March 23rd – vs. Alabama (Huntsville, Ala.)

Sunday, April 7th – Clemson

Saturday, April 13th – Wake Forest

Saturday, April 20th – at Murray State

Admission for all spring matches at Regal Soccer Stadium will be free of charge. Restrooms will be open at the facility, but attendees should be advised that concessions will not be available during these off-season contests.

Source: UT Sports

