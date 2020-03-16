As the situation regarding COVID-19 increases, Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) and its Board of Directors decided to suspend all play through March 22.

“Our organization is concerned about the health and safety of our members, as well as those in our community, as we make decisions about upcoming spring soccer activity,” a statement from the Tennessee Soccer Club website reads.

TSC is also closing its office and asking full-time staff to work remotely.

“With a situation as fluid as this, we know there is much discussion to be had at the local, state and national levels with regard to best practices for the upcoming weeks. In the coming days, our club leadership will continue to learn all that we can and plan accordingly,” TSC adds.

In addition, US Youth Soccer suspended all National League and Conference play matches that required significant car travel and/or air travel and United States Soccer Federation suspended all play within their programs through April 30th.

“The key is to do what we can to prevent the spread of this virus,” TSC adds.

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.”