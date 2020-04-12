On April 1, both US Youth Soccer (USYS) and the Tennessee State Soccer Association (TSSA) pushed back the potential return to play date to May 1, 2020. Additionally, USYS has canceled all National Championships and Regional Championships. Decisions pertaining to TSSA regular season play and State Cup play will be made in the near future.

As a member club of both TSSA and USYS, Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) has followed suit and suspended all club activity through April 30 with a return to play date set for May 1.

“This changing schedule, unfortunately, puts our Spring season in jeopardy. Our staff is working hard on plans and we are hopeful we can get back on the field in May or June, but realize the experience could be very different,” the Club writes on its site.

“We value each family within our organization and understand times are difficult for our community. We recognize that each family is facing a unique challenge.”

To keep players engaged, TSC’s exclusive sports training partner D1 Training offered soccer-specific fitness programs for free to TSC players for 30 days.

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.”