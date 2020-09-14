Tennessee Soccer Club Partners with SportGait to Provide Members Concussion Education Program

As part of its effort to address and promote education on important safety issues, Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) is excited to partner with SportGait to offer all member families access to their concussion safety program at no cost.

SportGait provides a complete online program that provides parent and player education, a mobile tool to help recognize concussion, and the ability to manage return to play for players who have been diagnosed with a concussion.

“Player safety remains a top priority at TSC,” said Director of Operations & Development Taylor Johnson. “Providing our families with a free platform to better mitigate and manage concussions at is a great step for TSC and we’re excited to partner with SportGait as we start this 2020-21 season.”

With SportGait, families gain peace of mind by receiving critical concussion education and are empowered with a free app that provides guidance from incident through recovery. Later this week, TSC families will receive an email with more information, including steps to activate their account and access the SportGait platform through the mobile app.

About SportGait

Our goal is to become the premier source of innovation and state of the art science for the evaluation, monitoring, management, and treatment of individuals with concussion. We accomplish this goal by offering a flexible and scalable platform including personal observations, neurocognitive and neuromotor assessments, and professional decision support. We pledge to aggressively incorporate validated innovations as they become available, to improve our overall platform.

To learn more about SportGait, please click here.

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.”