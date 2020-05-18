



Tennessee Soccer Club is excited to return to the fields beginning Monday, June 1 (barring any new information from state and/or local governments or parks and rec departments).

In response to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee Soccer Club created a Re-Entry Task Force in order to plan for a return to play. The Task Force, along with the Board of Directors, and in consultation with local medical experts, developed the TSC Return to Play (RTP) Action Plan that implements a phased approach to resuming activity.

“We know that everyone will be excited to come together and train; however, it is imperative that all coaches, players and families adhere to these guidelines. It is important to note that all participation in TSC activity is optional for all members,” states the website.

This TSC Return to Play (RTP) Action Plan addresses many critical details that must be followed by all players, parents, coaches, staff, etc. to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved with the club and community. The plan allows for flexibility regarding the length of Stages I and II during the month of June. TSC will communicate the official transition from Stage I to Stage II at the appropriate time.

The progression through the stages of this action plan will be determined by Club Leadership in evaluating all current data available and based on guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, the State of Tennessee, Tennessee State Soccer Association, local government officials, and in consultation with health professionals.

Stage I guidelines:

All players, staff and family members visiting a TSC facility are asked to wash hands and check their temperature beforehand and to stay home if temperature is above 100.4°F

All players, staff and family members visiting a TSC facility are asked to stay home if showing any signs of illness

TSC strongly discourages carpooling to training. Please limit where possible

TSC strongly encourages family members / guardians of players to wear face masks at every TSC facility to and from their vehicle

No more than one family member / guardian is permitted at a TSC facility at one time (no chairs, no congregating of any sort, must adhere to all social distancing guidelines)

All TSC coaches required to wear face masks while coaching

No more than 8 players and 1 coach per team per designated training space

Training sessions are 45-60 minutes long with 30 minutes between sessions to allow for players to leave and arrive without interaction

Staggered start times of training sessions to limit amount of people arriving and leaving facility at same time

Training sessions consist of individual technical and fitness exercises ONLY that allow players to remain six feet apart for the duration of the 45 minutes

Players do not touch any equipment (cones, goals, coaching sticks, etc.)

No team huddles

No training pinnies

To learn about Stage II and to view the TSC Return to Play Action Plan please click here.

TSC Tryouts

In accordance with the updated TSSA guidelines, TSC will host tryouts beginning Monday, June 15. Tryout registration is open and can be completed here: https://tennesseesoccerclub.org/tryouts

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.” Learn more at tennesseesoccerclub.org.



