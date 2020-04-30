Tennessee Soccer Club (TSC) announces that Greg Warden will step into the ECNL Director role effective immediately. Warden replaces Dean Blain, who was the club’s first-ever ECNL Director.

Warden, who previously held the position of ECNL Assistant Director, is excited to continue growing the ENCL program at TSC and is setting a high bar for the players and staff.

“I am very proud and thankful to be given the opportunity to be the director of an ECNL program at such a great club like Tennessee Soccer Club,” said Warden. “The ECNL is fast becoming the top league for youth soccer players in America, so to be able to run a program that is competing with the best is very exciting. I can’t wait to be able to get back out on the field with the staff and the players and get back to training and competing!”

Over the past several years, TSC’s ECNL program has become one of the top programs in the country. Over 60 boys and girls players have committed to play college soccer over the past three years and multiple TSC ECNL teams have experienced post-season success, including a National Championship in 2018 with the ‘03 Boys.

“Greg is passionate about developing soccer players and we know that his impact on our ECNL program will be immediate,” said Executive Director Stuart Brown. “He’s been with the club for a few years and knows the ins and outs of our entire player pathway. His time with ECNL during the past year will help to ensure we keep driving this program forward.”

Prior to his time as Assistant ECNL Director, Warden served as the U13-U19 Girls Director at TSC. Before moving to the states and joining TSC, Greg was a staff coach and then Boys Academy Director at Redlands United in Australia.

As a player, Warden played with Redlands United (Australia), Radcliffe Borough (England) and Inter Nashville FC. During the 2017 and 2018 USL seasons, Warden also trained regularly with Nashville SC.

TSC is also excited to announce that Dan Sidebottom will serve in the ECNL Assistant Director Role.

About Tennessee Soccer Club

Tennessee Soccer Club is the premier youth soccer club of the Greater Nashville, TN area with over 3,500 players participating in recreational, competitive or supplemental soccer programs across three locations; TSC Murfreesboro, TSC Nashville and TSC Williamson. The club competes locally, regionally, and nationally in leagues such as the Tennessee Youth Soccer League, US Club Soccer National Premier League, USYSA’s National League and Southern Region Premier League, and the Elite Clubs National League. TSC has won multiple state and national championships in recent years through competition in these leagues. TSC’s Mission is “to promote a love for soccer by developing excellence in the game for our players and coaches to positively impact our member families and communities.” Learn more at tennesseesoccerclub.org.