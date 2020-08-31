Tennessee Soccer Club and D1 Training Renew Partnership

Tennessee Soccer Club and D1 Training are excited to announce the renewal of their partnership ahead of the 2020-21 season. TSC and D1 will continue working together to support the athletic-based training needs of the entire TSC community.

D1, the Preferred Strength and Conditioning Partner of TSC, will have its logo on every TSC match and training jersey through 2022.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with D1,” said TSC Executive Director Stuart Brown. “This has been a long-standing relationship that continues to develop and strengthen each year and we are proud to partner with the D1 family. They do a terrific job with our players, and that is the most important aspect of this. The additional benefits they offer our entire TSC community make this a really good thing for our club.”

TSC and D1 will work together to support every segment of the TSC community. Much of the focus will be directed at TSC’s player pool each year, with programming planned for TSC players at all ages and levels of play. For the duration of the agreement, all TSC family members and coaches will receive discounted membership rates at both the D1 Cool Springs and D1 Nashville location.

D1 has two locations in Middle TN after expanding into Nashville earlier this year (2020). The headquarters and original location remains in Cool Springs, and TSC will continue to utilize both the workout areas and turf space on a regular basis. D1’s new Nashville location will open in full force this fall, however they are currently conducting team training and on-site workouts at One City.

“Our team here at D1 Training Cool Springs couldn’t be more excited to continue our relationship with Tennessee Soccer Club,” said D1 Cool Springs GM Austin Clark. “Our mission has been and will continue to be motivating and inspiring each TSC athlete to reach their goals. As the offical strength and conditioning provider for TSC we will use our decades of experience in athletic-based training to deliver results to each and every athlete within the TSC family.”

“We are really excited to create this partnership so soon after opening our new franchise in Nashville,” said D1 Nashville franchise owner Joe Stanford. “We know that TSC continues to grow in this area, and as we do the same we’re excited to work with them moving forward.”

TSC members will receive direct communication from the club regarding the discounts available to them as part of this partnership.

About D1 Training

D1 Training is an athletic-based training facility that is the ultimate place for the athlete. We aren’t just another trend and we don’t make false promises-we guarantee results. Whether you’re a beginner new to training, a high school athlete aspiring to get a college scholarship, or anyone in between-we’re dedicated to helping you reach your goals. Backed by decades of experience, we have the age-appropriate programs, expert coaches, and specialized facilities that will power you to your goals. This has allowed us to become one of the fastest growing fitness franchises in the the nation now proudly serving over 100,000+ athletes each year.