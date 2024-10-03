Tennessee Single-Game Men’s, Women’s Hoops Tickets On Sale Now

With highly-anticipated seasons set to begin later this month, Tennessee Athletics announced single-game tickets for 2024-25 men’s and women’s basketball are on sale now at AllVols.com.

Vol single-game tickets can be purchased HERE, while Lady Vol single-game tickets can be obtained HERE. For ticket offers and special promotions, please visit the Fan Experience webpage , and scroll down to “Upcoming Promotions” for details.

Besides using AllVols.com, fans can also purchase tickets by calling the UT Ticket Office at 1-800-332-VOLS between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets to see the Lady Vols in action this season can do so HERE. Vol Hoops season tickets are already sold out, but fans interested in learning more about season tickets for future years can do so by clicking HERE. Seeking to bring a large group to Food City Center this season? Begin that process HERE.

Source: UT Sports

