Tennessee Set to Face Kentucky in Sweet Sixteen

INDIANAPOLIS – Having reached the Sweet Sixteen for the third consecutive season, a program first, the sixth-ranked, second-seeded Tennessee men’s basketball team is set to face No. 18/21, third-seeded Kentucky Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Tipoff is slated for 7:39 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch Friday’s game between the Volunteers (29-7) and Wildcats (24-11) on TBS/truTV. Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Lappas (analyst) and Evan Washburn (reporter) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

In its most recent action, Tennessee defeated seventh-seeded UCLA, 67-58, Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

UT led for the final 22-plus minutes in its first-ever victory over the Bruins, extending its margin as high as 19 in a commanding decision. Fifth-year guard Chaz Lanier , who set a new program single-season record for made 3-pointers, led all scorers with 20 points.

Full Article at UT Sports

More Sports News ​

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email