Tennessee Scores 14 on Valentine’s Day to Run-Rule Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. – February 14, 2024 – Nine extra-base hits fueled No. 2 Tennessee to a 14-0 run-rule victory on Valentine’s Day as it defeated Kennesaw State on the road at Bailey Park.

Tennessee improves to 4-0 with the victory, with three wins coming in run-rule fashion.

Junior Sophia Nugent led the offense as she went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, four RBIs and a run scored. With Wednesday night’s performance, Nugent has driven in four runs twice through UT’s first four games.

Senior Giulia Koutsoyanopulos also went 2-for-3 at the plate and knocked a two-run home run in the fourth inning. The long ball was her first of the season. Koutsoyanopulos finished the night with three RBIs and one run scored.

Taylor Pannell rounded out UT’s players with multi-RBIs as she drove in a pair of runs. The sophomore finished 1-for-2 at the plate with a double.

Source: UT Sports

