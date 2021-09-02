Tennessee Schools Can Request Remote Learning

From WCS inFocus

Williamson Source
The Tennessee Department of Education now says it will allow districts to temporarily transition a classroom or school from in-person to remote instruction.

On August 27, TDOE Commissioner Penny Schwinn emailed school superintendents to let them know of the change. The letter included a waiver application that districts will need to submit before remote instruction can begin at a particular school.

“Although I firmly believe in-person instruction is best for our students, this gives us a needed tool we can use to deliver meaningful instruction in situations where a school might have staffing-related issues due to COVID,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “We intend to use this tool on a limited basis, only when needed at a particular school. I want to thank Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Schwinn, State Senator Jack Johnson, State Representatives Brandon Ogles and Sam Whitson and the School Board for their help in making this a reality.”

The district will make it a point to give families as much notice as possible before an individual school transitions to remote instruction. This will include an email alerting the school community that a transition may be forthcoming if staffing levels continue to decline.

