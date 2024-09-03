Tennessee’s Iamaleava Tabbed SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — After a record-breaking display on Saturday against Chattanooga, the Southeastern Conference office announced Monday that Tennessee redshirt freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava was selected as SEC Co-Freshman of the Week.

SEC Weekly Awards – Week 1

Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Defensive Player of the Week

Keon Sabb, DB, Alabama

Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

Peyton Woodring, PK, Georgia

Tyler Keltner, PK, Oklahoma

Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Fernando Carmona Jr., OL, Arkansas

Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week

Kyle Kennard, DE, South Carolina

Dylan Stewart, DE, South Carolina

Co-Freshman of the Week

Nico Iamaleava , QB, Tennessee

Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

Tennessee Football – 2024 SEC Weekly Honors (1)

SEC Freshman of the Week (1)

Nico Iamaleava (vs. Chattanooga, 8/31)

Source: UT Sports

