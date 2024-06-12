Tennessee’s Dylan Loy Earns NCBWA Freshman All-America Honors

June 10, 2024 – Tennessee’s Dylan Loy was named a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-American on Monday afternoon, receiving second-team honors as a relief pitcher.

The left-hander from Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, becomes the seventh Vol to earn Freshman All-America recognition under head coach Tony Vitello. This accolade marks the fourth consecutive season that a UT player has received Freshman All-America honors.

During his debut season with the Big Orange, Loy made 19 appearances and five starts, finishing the year strong and earning increased trust from the coaching staff.

Source: UT Sports

