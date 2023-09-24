Tennessee Rolls Up 512 Total Yards in Victory Over UTSA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 23/20 Tennessee rolled up 512 total yards, out-gaining UTSA 359-98 in the first half, to race past the Roadrunners, 45-14, on Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 101,915 at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols (3-1, 0-1 SEC), who have now sold out eight consecutive home games, hit pay-dirt on four of their first five possessions during the first 30 minutes to take a 31-0 lead at intermission over UTSA (1-3, 0-0 AAC). As the second half wore on, UT’s reserves saw significant playing time and closed out the win.

Quarterback Joe Milton III enjoyed a very productive first half, throwing for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-21 accuracy and rushing five times for 89 yards and another score. He wound up 18-of-31 passing for 209 yards on the day, and his 81-yard, tone-setting dash to the end zone on the first play from scrimmage stands as the longest-ever by a UT signal caller and tied for the 10th-best all-time by any Volunteer.

Running back Dylan Sampson paced Tennessee’s rushing attack, racking up a career-high 139 yards and scoring a pair of touchdowns on 11 carries. He now has six scores as a sophomore, including five on the ground, and helped the Vols rush for 303 yards on the day.

Tennessee’s three-game homestand continues at Neyland Stadium next Saturday night, as the Vols welcome South Carolina to Rocky Top. SEC Network will televise the game at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Source: UT Sports

