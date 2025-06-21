Tennessee Residents Can Celebrate the Opry with New License Plate

As part of the continuing celebration of the Grand Ole Opry’s 100th year, the Opry is offering Tennessee residents the opportunity to celebrate the home of country music wherever they go by purchasing the new Opry License Plate. The specialty plate celebrates the Opry’s 100th year on the air and features its iconic barn backdrop, microphone stand, and wooden circle, considered by many to be the home of country music.

A portion of the proceeds from each plate will go to the Opry Trust Fund, benefitting country music industry members in times of need. Preorders will close in June. The Opry will send all preorder information and payments to the state to begin the 4-6 month blackout period for printing and distribution. All preordered license plates will be printed and distributed to the local county clerk’s office for pick-up. The Opry License Plate costs $37.

To preorder the Opry specialty license plate and for all the details click HERE.

