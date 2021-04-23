Tennessee Renaissance Festival Opens May 8th

By
Williamson Source
-

Travel back in time to a 16th century English village of Covington Glen. Magic, Comedy, and Music await you along with the thrill of a royal joust, action-packed Pirate Show, Knight Wings Birds of Prey Demonstration, Heroic Robin Hood, and the saucy wit of Axel the Sot at the 2021 Renaissance Festival.

The Renaissance Festival Opens Saturday, May 8 and takes place every weekend in May plus Memorial Day!

Renaissance Festival Activities

  • Visit Castle Gwynn gardens & grounds. View the awe-inspiring architecture and learn the history of this building project that is still taking place today. A bus ride to and from Castle Gwynn runs 11AM – 3PM, weather permitting on open Festival days (this is a bonus included in your admission.)
  • The village marketplace, with an array of items from silks to swords and gems to jewels, is a shopper’s delight.
  • Man-powered rides, Games of Skill, Food and Beverages, and Festival Souvenirs offer something for everyone.
  • Royal Masquerade Mask Contest Daily
  • Free Children’s Knighting Ceremony

Please note: Food, Beverages, Rides & Games, and some souvenirs require CASH.

Tickets available online only and are date specific.

Visit www.tnrenfest.com to purchase tickets.

Admission:
Adult $25
Children (6-12) $10
*Processing Fees apply
Children 5 and younger are Free!
Free parking
No pets
No outside food or beverages

Dates
May 8-9 Opening Weekend
May 15 -16 Artisan and Crafter Weekend
May 22-23 Pirate Invasion Weekend
May 29, 30, & 31 Celtic Weekend 3 Full Days includes Memorial Day
Hours: 10am – 6pm

Address
Located off Highway 96 between Franklin and Murfreesboro, the Tennessee Renaissance Festival is easily accessible from I-24, I-65, and I-840, just 25 miles south of Nashville. The festival address is 2124 New Castle Road, Arrington, TN, 37014.

COVID-19 Protocols

A face mask that covers the nose and mouth, or clear face shields are required. Physical distancing is encouraged for a safer festival experience.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you, and start raising financially-smart kids today!
Open your child’s account today.
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here