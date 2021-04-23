Tennessee Renaissance Festival Opens May 8th

Travel back in time to a 16th century English village of Covington Glen. Magic, Comedy, and Music await you along with the thrill of a royal joust, action-packed Pirate Show, Knight Wings Birds of Prey Demonstration, Heroic Robin Hood, and the saucy wit of Axel the Sot at the 2021 Renaissance Festival.

The Renaissance Festival Opens Saturday, May 8 and takes place every weekend in May plus Memorial Day!

Renaissance Festival Activities

Visit Castle Gwynn gardens & grounds. View the awe-inspiring architecture and learn the history of this building project that is still taking place today. A bus ride to and from Castle Gwynn runs 11AM – 3PM, weather permitting on open Festival days (this is a bonus included in your admission.)

The village marketplace, with an array of items from silks to swords and gems to jewels, is a shopper’s delight.

Man-powered rides, Games of Skill, Food and Beverages, and Festival Souvenirs offer something for everyone.

Royal Masquerade Mask Contest Daily

Free Children’s Knighting Ceremony

Please note: Food, Beverages, Rides & Games, and some souvenirs require CASH.

Tickets available online only and are date specific.

Visit www.tnrenfest.com to purchase tickets.

Admission:

Adult $25

Children (6-12) $10

*Processing Fees apply

Children 5 and younger are Free!

Free parking

No pets

No outside food or beverages

Dates

May 8-9 Opening Weekend

May 15 -16 Artisan and Crafter Weekend

May 22-23 Pirate Invasion Weekend

May 29, 30, & 31 Celtic Weekend 3 Full Days includes Memorial Day

Hours: 10am – 6pm

Address

Located off Highway 96 between Franklin and Murfreesboro, the Tennessee Renaissance Festival is easily accessible from I-24, I-65, and I-840, just 25 miles south of Nashville. The festival address is 2124 New Castle Road, Arrington, TN, 37014.

COVID-19 Protocols

A face mask that covers the nose and mouth, or clear face shields are required. Physical distancing is encouraged for a safer festival experience.