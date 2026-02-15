Tennessee Ranks as 8th Best State for Driving

WalletHub released a new study identifying the states that provide the best driving conditions. The study ranked all 50 states from the best to the worst states to drive in.

WalletHub shared, “congestion costs the average driver $894 in 2025, thanks to an average of 49 hours spent sitting in traffic. The U.S. also has ten out of the world’s 25 worst cities for traffic, and 19 of the 25 worst in the Americas.”

The best state to drive in is Vermont, and the worst is Hawaii. Tennessee ranks in the top 10, taking the number eight spot.

Below are the findings for Tennessee.

Overall rank for Tennessee: 8 th

23 rd – Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion

– Share of Rush-Hour Traffic Congestion 27 th – Auto-Repair Shops per Capita

– Auto-Repair Shops per Capita 6 th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 5 th – Auto-Maintenance Costs

– Auto-Maintenance Costs 6 th – Road Quality

– Road Quality 20th – Car Dealerships per Capita

To determine the most driver-friendly states in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states across 31 key metrics. The data set ranges from average gas prices to rush-hour traffic congestion to road quality. Read the complete study here.

