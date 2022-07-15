Tennessee Ranked as One of the Worst Places to Live in 2022

CNBC released a new study ranking the ten worst states to live in 2022.

In conducting their study, they state there are more jobs available than employees to fill current openings.

They stated, “Our Life, Health and Inclusion category considers factors such as crime rates, environmental quality, and health care. For the first time in 2022, we also consider the availability of childcare, which the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found is a major obstacle for parents seeking to reenter the workforce.”

Out of the ten states on the list, Tennessee comes in at number nine with a health and inclusive score of 108 out of 325.

In talking about Tennessee, they shared, “The Volunteer State has notched some impressive economic development victories lately —like a major Ford electric vehicle facility — gaining lots of new residents in the process. But those workers are moving to a state that is chipping away at inclusiveness. The state has passed a series of laws aimed at the LGBTQ community, including a transgender sports bill this year that the Human Rights Campaign calls ‘discriminatory, unfair, and unnecessary.’”

Below are the top ten worst states to live in 2022 – Read the complete study here.