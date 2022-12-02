Tennessee QB Hooker Recognized as Finalist for Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

From UTSports.com

Following an unforgettable final season on Rocky Top, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker added to his impressive list of accolades on Wednesday when he was named one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Football Foundation 2022 Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding college football player.

A sixth-year senior and captain of the nation’s No. 1 offense, Hooker led the No. 7 Vols to their first 10-win regular season since 2003 and the program’s first-ever No. 1 ranking by the College Football Playoff committee when the rankings debuted on Nov. 1. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native produced 3,565 yards of total offense, completing 229-of-329 passes (69.6 percent) for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions while rushing 104 times for 430 yards and five scores on the ground.

The 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, who is voted on by the 131 FBS head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on Thursday, Dec. 8 during ESPN’s The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The other four finalists are TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Michigan running back Blake Corum.

