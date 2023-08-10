Tennessee Property Tax Relief Program Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office is celebrating the 50th anniversary of a program that has helped millions of Tennesseans save money on their local property taxes.

The Tennessee Property Tax Relief program began in 1973 to assist qualifying low-income elderly and disabled homeowners as well as disabled veterans or their surviving spouses with their annual property taxes.

Throughout its 50-year history, the program has provided more than $750 million in tax relief to Tennesseans. More than 5.4 million individual claims have been approved for people living across the state.

The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office administers the program in partnership with local county trustees and city collecting officials. In Tax Year 2022, more than 140,000 claims were approved totaling over $42 million in relief.

“This program serves some of our most vulnerable citizens and veterans who have sacrificed on behalf of our country,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “For 50 years the program has had the support of the General Assembly, governors, and hundreds of local collecting officials who help bring tax relief to their communities.”

Applications for Tax Year 2023 will be accepted at the local level once homeowners receive their property tax bills this fall.

To learn more about the program and its eligibility requirements, please visit tncot.cc/taxrelief