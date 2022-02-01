Tennessee Promise FAFSA Deadline Extended Until March 1

High school students will have an extra month to complete the FAFSA and qualify for the Tennessee Promise Scholarship and the Tennessee Student Assistance Award (TSAA).

Due to the pandemic and recent weather events, the deadline to complete the FAFSA has been extended until March 1, 2022. The Tennessee Promise Scholarship gives high school graduates the opportunity to attend a community or technical college free of tuition and other mandatory fees. To learn more about the scholarship, visit the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and Student Assistance Corporation website.

The TSAA provides non-repayable financial assistance to undergraduate students who are residents of Tennessee. More information about that program is available on the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) website.

For assistance with filling out the FAFSA, visit the College for TN website. Parents should also reach out to their student’s school counseling department to learn more about FAFSA informational events.