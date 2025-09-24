Tennessee Officials Warn of Dangerous New Drug Medetomidine Mixed with Fentanyl in Illicit Supply

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with the state Departments of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and Health, has issued a warning about the emergence of Medetomidine in the illicit drug supply.

Medetomidine is a veterinary anesthetic with strong sedative properties, more potent than Xylazine, and has recently been detected in TBI crime labs. Officials say it is often mixed with fentanyl, creating a highly dangerous and potentially deadly combination.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the substance and to keep naloxone on hand in case of overdose emergencies. Free naloxone and training are available through Tennessee’s Regional Overdose Prevention Specialists at TN.gov/behavioral-health/rops.

For those seeking treatment, the Tennessee REDLINE provides free and confidential referrals 24/7 at 1-800-889-9789.

Officials stress the importance of spreading awareness to help protect communities from the risks associated with this emerging threat.

