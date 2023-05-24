Tennessee Native and Rock n Roll Legend Tina Turner Has Died

The Rock n Roll legend,Tina Turner has died. She was 83 years old.

The news was shared via Turner’s Facebook page. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Tina Turner was born in Nutbush, Tennessee as Anna Mae Bullock. She left home at an early age moving to St. Louis and joined the Kings of Rhythm in 1957. She then changed her name to Tina Turner.

In 2021, she was named to the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame. There is also a Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, Tennessee where you can see the one-room school house she attended and see a collection of memorabilia.