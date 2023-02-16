Tennessee National Guardsmen Killed in Helicopter Crash Identified as Pilots from Murfreesboro, Joelton

At approximately 3:00 p.m. CST February 15, 2023, a Tennessee National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter crashed while conducting a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville, Alabama. The Madison County Sherriff’s Department in Alabama responded to the crash site and reported two crew members onboard were killed.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, who had 15 years of service, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, who had 13 years of service, were both killed when their UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crashed during a training flight near Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Huntsville.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two Tennessee National Guardsmen, and our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy,” said Brig. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief.”

No other service members or civilians were harmed in this incident. Federal and state authorities are investigating the crash. The Tennessee National Guard will support law enforcement and other first responders handling the crash site and provide more information as details become available.