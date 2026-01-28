Tennessee National Guard Continues Robust Winter Storm Response Across Middle Tennessee

Soldiers and Airmen with the Tennessee National Guard continue to support state, county and local emergency responders across Middle and West Tennessee, including the major metropolitan areas of Nashville and Memphis, following impacts of severe winter weather.

At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Guardsmen were activated to assist stranded motorists, perform health and welfare checks, transport medical personnel to area hospitals, and other tasks as needed.

Across Davidson County, Guardsmen have transported fuel, are assisting debris clearance with Nashville Electric Services, and helped the American Red Cross set up a shelter and provided medical care to those in need. In Hickman County, Airmen with the 134th Civil Engineer Squadron provided debris clearance equipment to assist in recovery operations. Guardsmen are also in other counties, like Hardin County, providing debris clearance and other various support.

Across Shelby County, in addition to supporting the Memphis Safe Task Force, Guardsmen have been responding to storm-related emergencies. Since Saturday, they have helped more than 20 stranded citizens, recovered nearly 220 stranded motorists, and assisted with the establishment and management of warming centers across the city. They also transported and ensured that more than 280 emergency and health care employees were transported to area hospitals and emergency management centers.

“Our Guardsmen have been assisting our fellow citizens since the storm hit,” said Maj. Gen. Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We made preparation before the winter weather arrived and have been using our vehicles, equipment, skills to help with recovery efforts. Since Friday, we established our Joint Operations Center that has been providing 24-hour assistance.”

The Tennessee National Guard responds to emergencies at the request and direction of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

