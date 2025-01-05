Tennessee Named Among Wanderlust’s Top 25 Travel Destinations for 2025

Tennessee is in the international spotlight, featured on Wanderlust’s 2025 Good to Go List, which spotlights 25 destinations where culture, innovation and community converge. The list champions travel as a force for good, while also celebrating newsworthy events, anniversaries, cultural events and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Tennessee is one of just a handful of U.S. destinations on the list, including Mississippi and New York state.

The 2025 Good to Go List combines the excitement of new developments – like art museums, restored historic sites and rejuvenated natural wonders – and encourages visitors to explore and consider how tourism can have a real, positive impact in communities.

Tennessee, North Carolina and Florida were highlighted for how the regions recovered after Hurricane Helene and how visitors and tourism play a crucial role in sustaining local economies and rebuilding communities.

Tennessee Tourism recently unveiled its annual What’s New for 2025 roundup, including new and immersive experiences and milestone anniversaries like Opry 100 in Nashville, Elvis’ 90th birthday at Graceland in Memphis and Dollywood’s 40th Anniversary in the Great Smoky Mountains.

“We’re investing more time and resources in attracting international travelers, because we know Tennessee offers something truly special,” said Mark Ezell, Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “Tennessee is expanding its global connectivity in major ways. Nashville has new direct flights to Dublin, Ireland and Reykjavik, Iceland, as well as a half-dozen Canadian routes and additional direct flights to Mexico with more coming soon. Each new flight strengthens Tennessee’s position as a global destination, opening doors for more international travelers to explore our state’s culture, world-class experiences and warm hospitality.”

According to the National Travel & Tourism Office, there were 66.5 million international visits to the U.S. in 2023. The U.S. is the number one long-haul international destination for international travel. Tennessee is number one in the continental U.S. for overseas visitation growth, with a 15-percent increase over 2019.Top international markets to Tennessee include Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany.

Wanderlust is the UK’s leading travel magazine, with the highest circulation across print and digital mediums with a presence in 70 markets globally. Wanderlust has championed authentic, immersive and sustainable travel since 1993.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email