Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival Returns to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch With ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons

Ready to ride? Whether you prefer camping or glamping, by tent or RV, we’ve got just the ticket. Join in on May 19-22 for the fifth Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival (TMMR) at Loretta Lynn’s historic Ranch at Hurricane Mills, with ZZ Top icon Billy F Gibbons returning as headliner.

Held annually on Lynn’s 3,500-acre compound just an hour west of Nashville, TMMR—winner of Cycle Source Magazine’s Readers Choice Event in 2021—has something for every moto and music enthusiast. Hipsters to retirees will enjoy Harley-Davidson® demo rides, motorcycle races, off-road rides, vendors and the twist that makes it “Nashville”— plenty of daily, live music on three stages: The Roadhouse, The Speed Shack and The Waterin’ Hole.

Be ready to party and sing along with a host of veteran acts, including Ben and Noel Haggard, the uber talented sons of the legendary Merle Haggard; southern rock royalty The Outlaws; and rebel rocker Tim Montana, along with artists such as Bones Owens, Red Clay Strays, War Hippies, Tayla Lynn with her dad Ernie Lynn (Loretta’s son and granddaughter) and many more.

As the largest “moto & music” event statewide, the Harley-Davidson® sponsored four-day bash is a motorcycle lover’s dream, with thrilling stunt shows, bike shows, field games, motorcycle racing and off-road trail riding. The BC Moto Invitational, a custom motorcycle showcase, features select craftsmen displaying some of the country’s best custom motorcycles.

For music lovers, it’s a rare experience with a true backstage vibe—staying on the Queen of Country’s Ranch and enjoying renowned headliners on center stage, with singer-songwriters and emerging artists performing creekside and late into the night by bonfire.

“I am just so happy I get to see all my friends back at the ranch!” shares Lynn, who has hosted the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at her ranch for 40 years. “Y’all come join us!”

Guests can also tour the museums and shops in the ranch’s Western Town. The ranch is located at 8000 Highway 13 South in Hurricane Mills, TN 37078. See the TMMR website for more information, motorcyclesandmus ic.com.