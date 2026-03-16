Tennessee Military Collectors Association to Hold Show at Franklin Marriott

The Tennessee Military Collectors Association, a non-profit organization founded 50 years ago, will host the state’s largest military collectibles show April 3 & 4 at the Franklin/Cool Springs Marriott in Williamson County. In addition to seeing numerous displays of war souvenirs and military memorabilia, visitors can buy, sell or trade items, obtain free appraisals or speak with nationally recognized military information experts.

The thousands of historic items at the TMCA Spring show will include uniforms, medals, badges, photos, swords, daggers, vintage military weapons, flags, helmets, insignia, radios, cameras, binoculars, books, paper artifacts, home front collectibles and more. Weather permitting, there may also be WW II-era military vehicles in the Marriott parking lot. Modern weapons are not permitted to be sold or brought into the show.

“Our upcoming Spring show is the largest in our association’s half-century history,” says TMCA president Jimmy Howell. “Hundreds of collectors from the U.S. and abroad will fill the Franklin/Cool Springs Marriott main ballroom and four additional large rooms with military memorabilia from many nations and time periods. We are proud the 50th anniversary of TMCA coincides with the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding and honored to offer a family friendly event where people of all ages can see, touch, buy, sell or trade historic war souvenirs and military collectibles.

Howell says the show will be open to the public noon to 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4. Admission is free for Junior ROTC and Scout members in uniform, children under 15 (when accompanied by a parent) and active-duty military, police and fire department members. For all others, admission is $5.00.

The Franklin/Cool Springs Marriott is approximately 10 minutes from Nashville, located at 700 Cool Springs Blvd., in Williamson County. Parking is free. TMCA uses show proceeds and member donations to financially support efforts for veterans, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps programs at schools in middle Tennessee and has made recent gifts to Operation Standdown Tennessee and Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee.

TMCA was founded in 1976 to honor veterans, preserve military artifacts and provide opportunities for people to see or collect military items at its Spring and Fall shows. You can learn about TMCA by visiting http://tmcaonline.org.

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