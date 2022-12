Tennessee Men’s College Basketball Schedule – Week of December 26

With the new year approaching there a just a few games left in 2022 for the college basketball teams around Tennessee. Here are the dates, times, and channels that they will play on.

Wednesday, December 28

#7 Tennessee (10-2) @ Ole Miss (8-4)

4 PM ON SECN

7 PM ON ESPN+

Thursday, December 29

MTSU (8-4) @ Charlotte (9-3)

5 PM on ESPN+ ETSU (4-9) @ Wofford (8-5)

6 PM on ESPN+ Chattanooga (8-5) @ The Citadel (5-7)

6 PM on ESPN+ South Florida (7-6) @ Memphis (10-3)

7 PM on ESPN+ Tennessee Tech (4-9) @ SIUE (9-4)

7:30 PM on ESPN+ UT Martin (8-5) @ Little Rock (4-9)

7:30 PM on ESPN+ Morehead State (7-6) @ TSU (8-5)

Friday, December 30

SE Louisiana (6-7) @ Vanderbilt (6-6)

6 PM on SECN+/ESPN+ Stetson (5-6) @ Lipscomb (8-5)

Saturday, December 31