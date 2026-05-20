Tennessee Lottery Results for May 20, 2026

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Tennessee Lottery players are watching as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots approach a combined $409 million, with Powerball at $113 million and Mega Millions at $296 million. Alongside these multi-state games, in-state favorites like Lotto America, Tennessee Cash, Daily Tennessee Jackpot, Millionaire for Life, Cash 3, and Cash 4 delivered fresh winning numbers. Check the latest results and upcoming draw details below, and stay tuned for your next chance to win.
May 18, 2026
13
34
61
65
PB12
13
18
40
63
PB23
May 19, 2026
26
34
56
64
MB06
May 18, 2026
27
29
36
51
SB07
May 18, 2026
21
25
30
33
CB01
May 19, 2026
16
23
32
37
May 19, 2026
06
42
44
47
LB03
May 19, 2026
May 19, 2026
May 19, 2026
May 18, 2026
May 18, 2026
May 19, 2026
May 19, 2026
May 19, 2026
May 18, 2026
May 18, 2026
For more Tennessee Lottery updates, check back after each drawing and follow your favorite games for the latest results and jackpot news.
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