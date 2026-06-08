Tennessee Lottery Results for June 8, 2026

Tennessee Lottery players have plenty to follow this Monday, June 8, 2026, with fresh results posted for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Tennessee Cash, Daily Tennessee Jackpot, Millionaire for Life, Cash 3, and Cash 4. With major jackpots like $225 million for Powerball and $392 million for Mega Millions, there are big prizes up for grabs. Check the latest numbers and upcoming draw details below, and be sure to visit again for the next round of winning results.
Powerball
June 6, 2026
June 6, 2026
1632555964PB03
Double Play
0318265254PB08
Mega Millions
June 5, 2026
June 5, 2026
1330505266MB02
Lotto America
June 6, 2026
June 6, 2026
0822243747SB05
Tennessee Cash
June 5, 2026
June 5, 2026
0513252627CB02
Daily Tennessee Jackpot
June 7, 2026
June 7, 2026
0316272838
Millionaire for Life
June 7, 2026
June 7, 2026
0218293251LB02
Cash 3
Evening
June 7, 2026
080203WB04
Morning
June 6, 2026
070704WB05
Midday
June 6, 2026
010806WB01
Evening
June 6, 2026
080009WB07
Morning
June 5, 2026
050706WB07
Cash 4
Evening
June 7, 2026
08070200WB02
Morning
June 6, 2026
03030508WB07
Midday
June 6, 2026
07000307WB04
Evening
June 6, 2026
07010408WB08
Morning
June 5, 2026
07060809WB09
For more Tennessee Lottery updates and the latest winning numbers, check back after each drawing.
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