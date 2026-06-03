Tennessee Lottery Results for June 3, 2026

NASHVILLE — Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Tennessee Lottery players can check the latest results for Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Tennessee Cash, Daily Tennessee Jackpot, Millionaire for Life, Cash 3, and Cash 4. With jackpots reaching into the millions and new numbers drawn, now’s the time to see if your ticket is a winner. Be sure to revisit for updates and upcoming draw information.

Powerball

02

42

47

57

58

PB 14 Double Play 02 07 35 44 57 PB 25

Mega Millions

15

26

43

48

60

MB 12

Lotto America

10

37

40

46

47

SB 05

Tennessee Cash

10

18

20

26

34

CB 01

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

02

03

05

36

38

Millionaire for Life

16

33

41

50

52

CB 01

Cash 3 Morning 00 00 01 WB 03 Midday 09 07 05 WB 04 Evening 07 06 01 WB 00 Morning 09 01 01 WB 03 Midday 08 05 05 WB 04

Cash 4 Morning 08 09 01 02 WB 09 Midday 02 09 03 03 WB 02 Evening 06 06 01 06 WB 07 Morning 04 04 04 00 WB 08 Midday 05 06 06 03 WB 03

For more Tennessee Lottery updates and the latest winning numbers, stay tuned to this page and follow the next scheduled drawings.

All lottery numbers and results on this site are unofficial and provided for informational purposes only. We do not guarantee accuracy. Always verify results with the official lottery operator in your state. This site is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or approved by any lottery organization, including Powerball or Mega Millions. All trademarks belong to their respective owners. We are not liable for any errors or outcomes resulting from use of this information. For more information visit TNLottery.com