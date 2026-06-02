Tennessee Lottery Results for June 2, 2026

With a $194 million Powerball jackpot up for grabs in the next draw, Tennessee lottery players have plenty to look forward to as of June 2, 2026. Today’s update also brings the latest results for Mega Millions, Lotto America, Tennessee Cash, Daily Tennessee Jackpot, Millionaire for Life, Cash 3, and Cash 4. Check your numbers and follow the next drawings for your chance to win.

Powerball

02 42 47 57 58 PB 14 Double Play 02 07 35 44 57 PB 25

Mega Millions

19 24 47 59 65 MB 07

Lotto America

10 37 40 46 47 SB 05

Tennessee Cash

10 18 20 26 34 CB 01

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

05 10 19 21 31

Millionaire for Life

12 15 21 43 50 LB 02

Cash 3 Morning 09 01 01 WB 03 Midday 08 05 05 WB 04 Evening 01 08 07 WB 02 Evening 01 05 09 WB 04 Morning 06 07 06 WB 07

Cash 4 Morning 04 04 04 00 WB 08 Midday 05 06 06 03 WB 03 Evening 00 01 08 07 WB 09 Evening 03 02 03 07 WB 07 Morning 07 06 04 04 WB 00

For more Tennessee Lottery updates and upcoming jackpots, keep an eye on this page for the latest results and drawing information.

All lottery numbers and results on this site are unofficial and provided for informational purposes only. We do not guarantee accuracy. Always verify results with the official lottery operator in your state. This site is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or approved by any lottery organization, including Powerball or Mega Millions. All trademarks belong to their respective owners. We are not liable for any errors or outcomes resulting from use of this information. For more information visit TNLottery.com