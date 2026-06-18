Tennessee Lottery Results for June 18, 2026

On Thursday, June 18, 2026, Tennessee Lottery players saw fresh results for Powerball, Mega Millions, and a full lineup of in-state favorites like Cash 3 and Daily Tennessee Jackpot. With Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continuing to climb, and state games delivering daily excitement, there’s plenty for players to track this week. Check your tickets and visit again soon for the next round of winning numbers and prize updates.

Powerball

03

26

49

53

61

PB 12 Double Play 10

17

44

63

67

PB 24

Mega Millions

12

20

53

67

70

MB 12

Lotto America

11

16

18

33

51

SB 09

Tennessee Cash

05

09

26

27

32

CB 05

Daily Tennessee Jackpot

13

17

30

34

36

Millionaire for Life

02

04

07

16

21

LB 03

Cash 3 Morning 06 07 00 WB 03 Midday 07 06 03 WB 05 Evening 03 05 00 WB 01 Morning 02 04 05 WB 03 Midday 01 07 00 WB 00

Cash 4 Morning 07 08 05 06 WB 09 Midday 06 09 00 08 WB 07 Evening 00 06 07 06 WB 07 Morning 08 00 08 01 WB 01 Midday 02 03 09 03 WB 09

For more Tennessee Lottery updates and the latest winning numbers, keep an eye on this page and check back after each drawing.

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