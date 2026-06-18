Tennessee Lottery Results for June 18, 2026

On Thursday, June 18, 2026, Tennessee Lottery players saw fresh results for Powerball, Mega Millions, and a full lineup of in-state favorites like Cash 3 and Daily Tennessee Jackpot. With Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots continuing to climb, and state games delivering daily excitement, there’s plenty for players to track this week. Check your tickets and visit again soon for the next round of winning numbers and prize updates.
Powerball
June 17, 2026
June 17, 2026
03
26
49
53
61
PB12
26
49
53
61
PB12
Double Play
10
17
44
63
67
PB24
17
44
63
67
PB24
Mega Millions
June 16, 2026
June 16, 2026
12
20
53
67
70
MB12
20
53
67
70
MB12
Lotto America
June 17, 2026
June 17, 2026
11
16
18
33
51
SB09
16
18
33
51
SB09
Tennessee Cash
June 17, 2026
June 17, 2026
05
09
26
27
32
CB05
09
26
27
32
CB05
Daily Tennessee Jackpot
June 17, 2026
June 17, 2026
13
17
30
34
36
17
30
34
36
Millionaire for Life
June 17, 2026
June 17, 2026
02
04
07
16
21
LB03
04
07
16
21
LB03
Cash 3
Morning
June 17, 2026
060700WB03
Midday
June 17, 2026
070603WB05
Evening
June 17, 2026
030500WB01
Morning
June 16, 2026
020405WB03
Midday
June 16, 2026
010700WB00
Cash 4
Morning
June 17, 2026
07080506WB09
Midday
June 17, 2026
06090008WB07
Evening
June 17, 2026
00060706WB07
Morning
June 16, 2026
08000801WB01
Midday
June 16, 2026
02030903WB09
For more Tennessee Lottery updates and the latest winning numbers, keep an eye on this page and check back after each drawing.
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