NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) Board of Directors approved rules and processes to establish and support a responsible and competitive sports wagering program that protects customers in Tennessee.

Potential licensees and registrants will be can access applications on the TEL website. In accordance with the Tennessee Sports Gaming Act of 2019, the TEL Board will have 90 days to approve or deny an application once the application has been determined complete.

There are no restrictions on the number of licenses that may be issued for interactive sports gaming operations, but licensees and suppliers must meet suitability requirements.

“These rules reflect the significant work that went into establishing the processes and requirements for licensing and regulating interactive sports wagering in Tennessee. The Board thanks the TEL and the Sports Wagering Advisory Council for their thoughtful help and guidance,” Board Chair Susan Lanigan said.

Tennessee state law permits wagering on sporting events via the internet, mobile device or other telecommunications platforms. A customer must be at least 21 years old to play and physically located in Tennessee at the time the wager is placed.

The TEL does not serve as an operator, only as the regulator, in accordance with the law.

“We enter a new phase of this undertaking, and on behalf of the Advisory Council, we look forward to continuing to provide advice and assistance in support of best practices for Tennessee,” Sports Wagering Advisory Council Chair Billy Orgel said.

“I want to thank Susan, Billy, the board of directors and the advisory council for their collaboration throughout this process,” TEL President and CEO Rebecca Hargrove said. “We will continue to work with all parties involved to protect the consumer, promote fairness in sports and regulate this new Tennessee industry that provides critical education funds to the state.”

For more information, please visit www.tnlottery.com/sports-gaming.