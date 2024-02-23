Tennessee Kids Belong Expands Programming and Reach into Rural Communities

Tennessee Kids Belong, an organization working to improve experiences and outcomes for children in foster care, shared today that their successful 2023 fundraising campaign will enable them to increase programming and expand into rural communities in 2024.

Donations will expand their flagship I Belong Project™ which has helped to find permanent homes for more than half of the 900 Tennessee children who have told their stories since the project began. Funds raised will also train, expand and support foster families and foster-friendly communities across the state.

“We are so thankful for our partners and donors who exemplify what it means to be ‘Foster Friendly’ and embrace our belief that while everyone may not be able to foster or adopt, everyone can do something,” said Tennessee Kids Belong Executive Director Kristin Allender. “Organizations, like Realtracs, not only have leadership that gives generously, but their employees volunteer at our events and pour into kids and build ongoing company-wide initiatives to support foster families. The impact of their efforts is felt by our organization and across the state.”

Each of these efforts informed the theme of the year’s campaign, Unwritten Stories, as Tennessee Kids Belong is striving to ensure that these children’s time in foster care is only the beginning of their stories. The campaign began with a successfully matched donation of $25,000 from Realtracs, the technology company providing the largest multiple listing service in Tennessee, and concluded with an event at Trinity View Farms.

“Supporting Tennessee’s children in foster care and their families is a cause we are proud to be a small part of,” said Tennessee Kids Belong supporter and Realtracs President and CEO Stuart White. “We have a passion for taking care of others, and Tennessee Kids Belong’s important work embodies that passion.”