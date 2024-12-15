Tennessee Hospital Association Welcomes New Board Members

The Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) welcomed three new members to its Board of Directors during its winter meeting on December 6.
The newly elected board members include:
Matthew Gibson, PhD, FACHE – Dr. Gibson has more than 18 years of healthcare
leadership experience and currently serves as president and CEO of Siskin Hospital.
Before this role, he was Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at Erlanger
Health System, overseeing strategy, business development, and innovation initiatives.
Tina Prescott, MBA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC – Ms. Prescott began her career at West
Tennessee Healthcare in 1996 as a registered nurse in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit.
Over the years, she has held several leadership positions, including Vice President and
Chief Nursing Officer of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, before assuming
her current role as President and Chief Executive Officer.
Jon Andrew “Andy” Russell, M.D. – Chief Medical Officer, Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Russell, a board-certified emergency medicine physician, has served Williamson
Medical Center since 2004 and has been medical director of the Emergency
Department since 2010. He is also the Chief Medical Officer and an active member of
the hospital’s Strategic Planning and Medical Executive committees.
THA President and CEO Dr. Wendy Long said, “These exceptional healthcare leaders
are a welcome addition to our Board of Directors, and I know THA will benefit from their
expertise and vision as we continue working to advance healthcare across Tennessee.”
For a complete list of THA board members, visit THA Board of Directors.
About Tennessee Hospital Association
The Tennessee Hospital Association (THA) was founded in 1938 and serves as an
advocate for hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare organizations across the
state. The initiatives of THA support the efforts of Tennessee’s hospitals to ensure high-
quality care for the patients and communities they serve.
Please join our FREE Newsletter