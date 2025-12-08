Tennessee Homicide Victims to Be Honored at 23rd Annual Season to Remember Ceremony

The 23rd annual Tennessee Season to Remember will be held on December 9, 2025 at the Tennessee State Museum. For more than two decades, families and friends of homicide victims from across Tennessee gather to remember their loved ones and honor their memory.

At the ceremony, families from across Tennessee will hang ornaments on memorial wreaths in honor of their loved ones, which will later be displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol

throughout the holiday season.

What: 23rd Annual Tennessee Season to Remember

When: December 9, 2025 at 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Who: The Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference joins families of homicide victims from across the state to honor and remember lost loved ones during the holiday season.

Where: Tennessee State Museum, 1000 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. Nashville, TN, 37208

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live streamed on TSTR Facebook page.

