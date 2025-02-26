Tennessee Holds Off LSU 65-59 in SEC Road Win



The Tennessee Volunteers (23-5, 10-5 SEC) secured a gritty 65-59 road victory over LSU (14-14, 3-12 SEC) at the Maravich Assembly Center on Tuesday night, led by strong performances from Zakai Zeigler and Felix Okpara.

Zeigler paced the Vols with 17 points on 6-14 shooting while adding 3 assists and 2 steals in 34 minutes of action. Okpara was perfect from the field, connecting on all six of his shot attempts to finish with 15 points and 7 rebounds.

Tennessee dominated the glass, outrebounding LSU 44-28 including a commanding 17-8 advantage on the offensive boards. This translated into a decisive 27-8 edge in second-chance points that proved to be the difference in the game.

After building a lead that reached 15 points with 3:24 remaining, Tennessee withstood a late LSU rally. The Tigers were led by Vyctorius Miller’s 17 points and Cam Carter’s 12 points, but couldn’t overcome Tennessee’s physical advantage inside.

Chaz Lanier contributed 14 points and 9 rebounds for Tennessee, while Jahmai Mashack added 9 points and 8 rebounds in a game where the Volunteers controlled the paint, outscoring LSU 32-20 in that area.

