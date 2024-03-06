Tennessee Holds Off Clemson for Dramatic 2-1 Win

CLEMSON, S.C. – March 5, 2024 – No. 8 Tennessee won an extra-innings pitcher’s duel Tuesday at No. 10 Clemson, knocking off the Tigers 2-1 at McWhorter Stadium.

The win marks Tennessee’s second consecutive victory over a top-10-ranked Clemson team, following last season’s 1-0 win over the then fifth-ranked Tigers.

Tied 1-1 in the ninth inning, junior newcomer Sophia Nugent hit a game-winning double off the wall in center that senior Rylie West raced around from first to score on – beating the throw to home as she slid in for the go-ahead run.

Sophomore Karlyn Pickens came out of the bullpen in the fourth inning and shut down the Tigers as she held them to three hits. The Weaverville, North Carolina, native tossed six innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

Pickens earned the win – her eighth of the year – and is 2-0 versus Clemson in her career.

Graduate Payton Gottshall got the start for UT and went three innings, allowing one run on three hits. She fanned two batters and walked one.

Source: UT Sports

